Atreca (BCEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Atreca to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Atreca has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCEL

Insider Transactions at Atreca

In related news, major shareholder Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 274,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $109,895.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.