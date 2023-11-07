aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect aTyr Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
aTyr Pharma Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.22. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 5,093.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 132,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
