Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:ACB opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
