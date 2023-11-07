Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.80 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACB opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.46. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 267.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,220,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 2,343,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 534,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 357,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 89.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 702,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 331,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 47.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 313,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

