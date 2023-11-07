authID (AUID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 7,626.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,148.00%.

Get authID alerts:

authID Price Performance

AUID opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. authID has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $132,835.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,290.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of authID by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of authID in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of authID in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of authID by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of authID by 353.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter.

About authID

(Get Free Report)

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.