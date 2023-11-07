Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,874 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,097,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,559,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,406,367 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after purchasing an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,720. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $201.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.61 and a 52 week high of $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

