Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Lifted by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 553,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.82% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,192,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 704,890 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 779.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,782 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 230,342 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,485,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 157,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,475,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.33. 69,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,453. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.