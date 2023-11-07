Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of BW opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $210.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Report on BW

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.