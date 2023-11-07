Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $188.37 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $188.37 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004815 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005322 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,846,292,580,031,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,847,850,443,572,576 with 144,039,884,475,676,192 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $2,717,943.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.