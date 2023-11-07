Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Bakkt has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 153.02% and a positive return on equity of 300.60%. On average, analysts expect Bakkt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bakkt Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of BKKT stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
