Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Bakkt has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 153.02% and a positive return on equity of 300.60%. On average, analysts expect Bakkt to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKKT stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Bakkt has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bakkt by 4,335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 8.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

