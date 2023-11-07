Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

TSE:BTE opened at C$5.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.11. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.73%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

