BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.88.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Trading Down 0.6 %

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87. BCE has a twelve month low of C$49.57 and a twelve month high of C$65.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.61%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.