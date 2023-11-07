BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCE
BCE Trading Down 0.6 %
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.61%.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.