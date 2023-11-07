Biechele Royce Advisors Buys 19,366 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,129 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 4.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,057. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

