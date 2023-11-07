Biechele Royce Advisors Has $238,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Biechele Royce Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,993,036. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.88 and a one year high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

