Biechele Royce Advisors Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Biechele Royce Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,328 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 7.7% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,071,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $154,914,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 67,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $2,637,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $139.99 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.