Biechele Royce Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.21 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average of $215.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

