Biechele Royce Advisors Purchases 33,011 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up about 4.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Franklin Resources worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.75.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 90,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,867. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.