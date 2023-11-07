Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 8,057 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Biechele Royce Advisors trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for approximately 3.3% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after buying an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after buying an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,926,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,812,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,288,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

