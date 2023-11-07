Biofrontera (BFRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Biofrontera to post earnings of ($5.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by ($1.00). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 126.98% and a negative net margin of 78.03%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. On average, analysts expect Biofrontera to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Biofrontera

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biofrontera by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 55.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.