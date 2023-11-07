BitTorrent-New Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $19.62 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $442.95 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002397 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001351 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000047 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $20,580,474.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.