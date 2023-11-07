BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 8,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $650.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $654.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.