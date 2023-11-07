Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 30,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 16.5% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

