BMO Capital Markets Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$51.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PPL. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.79.

TSE PPL opened at C$44.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 123.04%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

