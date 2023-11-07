BMO Capital Markets Increases Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$10.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$428.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.35. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of C$4.29 and a twelve month high of C$7.30.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Black Diamond Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.