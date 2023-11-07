BMO Capital Markets Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$40.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JWEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.66.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Shares of JWEL stock opened at C$26.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.00. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is presently 68.47%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

