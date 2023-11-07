BMO Capital Markets Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$58.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BCE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$58.88.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$54.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a one year low of C$49.57 and a one year high of C$65.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

