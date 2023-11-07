BMO Capital Markets Trims Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Target Price to C$22.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial upgraded Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$25.63.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.1 %

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$14.52 and a 52 week high of C$32.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.38.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.