Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,191,847.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,975.99, for a total transaction of $2,231,992.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,699 shares in the company, valued at $112,191,847.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,275.36.

Booking Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,971.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,009.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,866.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 826.03%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

