Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$7.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.45-7.15 EPS.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.4 %

BCO stock opened at $70.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

