Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Target Price at $195.76

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $198.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.46%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

