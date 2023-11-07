Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $14.92

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.
Get Our Latest Report on Bridge Investment Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bridge Investment Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of BRDG stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.44 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.
Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bridge Investment Group Company Profile
Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridge Investment Group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- These 5 small-cap impact stocks are making social change
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Alphabet slays its earnings but falls on its sword with cloud
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- There’s nothing artificial about NVIDIA’s relationship with AI
Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.