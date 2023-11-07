Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $14.92

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.44 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

