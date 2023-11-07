Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $9.71

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLNE. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $811.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.73.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.75 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,155 shares in the last quarter. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 16.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,089,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,988,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,158,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,895 shares during the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

