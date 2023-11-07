Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $37.44

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter worth about $357,839,000,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.02%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

