Brokerages Set NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $29.00

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 75,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 910,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

