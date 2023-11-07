Brokerages Set Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Target Price at $56.00

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Olin from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.90.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

