Brokerages Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $74.09

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

ONEOK Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,469,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,950,000 after buying an additional 219,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

