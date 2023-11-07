Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $117.75

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.39.
PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PDD has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
