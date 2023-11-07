Brokerages Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Target Price at $117.75

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.39.

PDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CLSA boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDD by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 66,748 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 164.7% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. PDD has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $3.17. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

