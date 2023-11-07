Brokerages Set The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Price Target at $33.44

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Chemours alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chemours

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours Announces Dividend

Shares of CC stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Chemours by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Chemours by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 4.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.