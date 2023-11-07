Brokers Offer Predictions for Federal Signal Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a report released on Sunday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $2,223,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 39.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,671,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,748,000 after acquiring an additional 453,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

