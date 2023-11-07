Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.444 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.14. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$48.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

