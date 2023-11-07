Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $83.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $92.63.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.