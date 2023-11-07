Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.46 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

