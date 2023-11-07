Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 290.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

