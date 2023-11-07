Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,806 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $761,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

