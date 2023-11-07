Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 47 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Equinix Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $761.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $743.19 and its 200 day moving average is $752.99. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $592.91 and a 12 month high of $821.63.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,501 shares of company stock worth $11,778,153. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

