Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 54 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $231.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.54 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

