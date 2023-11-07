Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,128,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after buying an additional 45,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

