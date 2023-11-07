Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 203.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HSY opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.74 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average of $232.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

