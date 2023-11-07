Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bunge by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

