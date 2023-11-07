Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Burford Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Burford Capital to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 27.37 and a quick ratio of 27.37. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Burford Capital will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 293,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 6,268,350.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,734 shares during the last quarter.

BUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

