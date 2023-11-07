Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.80 EPS.

Shares of CBT opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $63.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.48. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

